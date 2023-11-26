Houston police are investigation a shooting after finding a 16-year-old minor suffering gun wounds on 7200 Bissonnet Street on Sunday.

Police say around 4:00am, the minor was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

After investigating, officers learned the teen had been shot at another location and drove himself to the gas station to call his parents for help.

According to police, medics were also called to the scene and took the minor to a hospital.

Investigators say the minor is expected to survive and is in stable condition.

According to officers, the minor has not given any statement about the shooting or what happened.

Police say they are still investigating the shooting and will release information as it becomes available.