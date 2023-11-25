Shooting reported at Katy Mills Mall, police are investigating

Katy Police Department reports they are responding to a shooting at Katy Mills Mall.

This is an active incident so details are limited, but officials say they are investigating shots fired at the mall on Saturday evening.

As of this writing, there have been no confirmed injuries.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update this article as more information is released.