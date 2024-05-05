Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 10:46 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
16
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from SUN 9:48 AM CDT until SUN 3:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:10 AM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from SAT 11:55 AM CDT until MON 5:45 PM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
Flood Warning
from SUN 9:46 AM CDT until SUN 3:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, San Jacinto County
Flood Warning
from SUN 11:58 AM CDT until MON 12:00 AM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 1:05 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 1:25 PM CDT until SUN 4:30 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County

Houston shooting: Step-son shoots, kills step-dad after argument

By
Updated  May 5, 2024 1:35pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

Step-son shoots, kills step-dad following fight

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 47-year-old Shawn Leonard Williams and his step-son, 24-year-old Lazarus Richard Williams got into an argument at a neighbor's crawfish boil that later turned physical at home.

HOUSTON - Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 12000 block of Meadowview Drive. 

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 47-year-old Shawn Leonard Williams and his step-son, 24-year-old Lazarus Richard Williams got into an argument at a neighbor's crawfish boil that later turned physical at home. 

During the physical altercation, Shawn grabbed an airsoft gun and pointed it at Lazarus. At that point, Lazarus grabbed a real gun and shot and killed Shawn.

Lazarus remained on the scene and was arrested without incident.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

He is being charged with Murder and was booked in Harris County Jail. 