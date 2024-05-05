Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 12000 block of Meadowview Drive.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 47-year-old Shawn Leonard Williams and his step-son, 24-year-old Lazarus Richard Williams got into an argument at a neighbor's crawfish boil that later turned physical at home.

During the physical altercation, Shawn grabbed an airsoft gun and pointed it at Lazarus. At that point, Lazarus grabbed a real gun and shot and killed Shawn.

Lazarus remained on the scene and was arrested without incident.

He is being charged with Murder and was booked in Harris County Jail.