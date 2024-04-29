Walker County road FM 2989 washes out during storms
Strong storms overnight washed out a road in north Walker County, officials say.
According to the Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, FM 2989 washed out west of Falba Cemetery.
Officials say the washout is at least 20 feet wide with a 30-foot drop-off. The road is closed, and a barricade has been placed.
The fire department is warning the public to drive with caution on their way to school and work amid other high-water spots around the county.
The Walker County Office of Emergency Management reported several high-water rescues Sunday night and Monday morning. Click here to see high-water spots.