Have you visited the Houston Livestock and Rodeo this year? Hundreds of thousands of people already have.

According to RodeoHouston’s records, more than 50,000 people have attended the nightly rodeo and concert each day, and even more have enjoyed the activities around the NRG Park grounds.

Here’s a look at the daily rodeo and concert attendance, as well as the attendance for all activities on the grounds, according to RodeoHouston.

Opening Day, Tuesday, Feb. 27

Paid rodeo/concert attendance: 59,461

Attendance for all activities on the grounds: 73,374

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Paid rodeo/concert attendance: 54,686

Attendance for all activities on the grounds: 57,142

Thursday, Feb. 29

Paid rodeo/concert attendance: 54,968

Attendance for all activities on the ground: 67,639

Friday, March 1

Paid rodeo/concert attendance: 74,729

Attendance for all activities on the grounds: 115,547

Saturday, Mar. 2

Paid rodeo/concert attendance: 69,753

Attendance for all activities on the grounds: 124,280

Sunday, Mar. 3

Paid rodeo/concert attendance: 72,046

Attendance for all activities on the grounds: 117,379

Monday, Mar. 4

Paid rodeo/concert attendance: 54,968

Attendance for all activities on the grounds: 84,708

Tuesday, March 5

Paid rodeo/concert attendance: 49,219

Attendance for all activities on the grounds: 57,474

Wednesday, Mar. 6

Paid rodeo/concert attendance: 73,494

Attendance for all activities on the grounds: 112,642