Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo daily attendance for 2024
HOUSTON - Have you visited the Houston Livestock and Rodeo this year? Hundreds of thousands of people already have.
According to RodeoHouston’s records, more than 50,000 people have attended the nightly rodeo and concert each day, and even more have enjoyed the activities around the NRG Park grounds.
SUGGESTED: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: 2024 Entertainment lineup
Here’s a look at the daily rodeo and concert attendance, as well as the attendance for all activities on the grounds, according to RodeoHouston.
Opening Day, Tuesday, Feb. 27
Paid rodeo/concert attendance: 59,461
Attendance for all activities on the grounds: 73,374
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Paid rodeo/concert attendance: 54,686
Attendance for all activities on the grounds: 57,142
Thursday, Feb. 29
Paid rodeo/concert attendance: 54,968
Attendance for all activities on the ground: 67,639
Friday, March 1
Paid rodeo/concert attendance: 74,729
Attendance for all activities on the grounds: 115,547
Saturday, Mar. 2
Paid rodeo/concert attendance: 69,753
Attendance for all activities on the grounds: 124,280
Sunday, Mar. 3
Paid rodeo/concert attendance: 72,046
Attendance for all activities on the grounds: 117,379
Monday, Mar. 4
Paid rodeo/concert attendance: 54,968
Attendance for all activities on the grounds: 84,708
Tuesday, March 5
Paid rodeo/concert attendance: 49,219
Attendance for all activities on the grounds: 57,474
Wednesday, Mar. 6
Paid rodeo/concert attendance: 73,494
Attendance for all activities on the grounds: 112,642