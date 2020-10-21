Houston ISD to reopen campuses Thursday after being recently closed due to COVID-19

article

The Houston Independent School District announced Wednesday all school campuses closed on Tuesday will reopen on Thursday.



In a release, the school district said, the 16 campuses were deep cleaned and disinfected.

The school district added that they will no longer close campuses with one reported confirmed positive or presumptive COVID-19 case after reviewing existing campus COVID-19 closure procedures.

School officials said any infected or exposed students or staff will be notified, isolated and, if possible, sent home, and the campus will undergo deep cleaning and disinfection overnight. Learning will continue as normal with students and staff remaining in their assigned classrooms throughout the day to limit movement and contacts.



However, school officials said if two or more confirmed positive cases are reported on campus, the campus will close and shift to virtual learning to adequately identify contacts of positive cases.

All students on the affected campus will shift to virtual learning until the campus is cleared to re-open.



Officials said parents will be notified by their campus of any changes to the instructional day and when in-person instruction has been cleared to resume.