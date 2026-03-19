Harris County Commissioners approve first-of-its-kind consultation policy

The Brief Harris County Commissioners have approved a historic, first-of-its-kind Consultation Policy designed to empower workers, according to a release. Officials said the policy will also strengthen employee engagement and improve workplace policies across county departments that report to the Commissioners Court. Officials said the Consultation Policy establishes a collaborative and proactive process for dialogue between employees and management.



Harris County Commissioners have approved a historic, first-of-its-kind Consultation Policy designed to empower workers, according to a release.

What they're saying:

Officials said the policy will also strengthen employee engagement and improve workplace policies across county departments that report to the Commissioners Court.

According to a statement from Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones, Harris County employs nearly 20,000 workers, with thousands eligible to participate in the consultation process. For the first time in the County’s history, this policy provides a clear and structured way for employees to raise concerns and help shape workplace policies. Too often, workers lack a consistent pathway to be heard, especially as many families face rising costs and growing inequality. This policy ensures employees have a voice, strengthens trust between workers and leadership, and helps deliver better results for the residents we serve.

"As a former Chief Talent Officer, I know strong, effective organizations put their people first. This is the first time Harris County has adopted a Consultation Policy; it is a win for our employees and for our community. By empowering workers’ voices and creating a pathway for employee-centered input, we build trust, strengthen our organization, and deliver better results for the Harris County families we serve," said Commissioner Lesley Briones.



"Everyone deserves dignity at work and the chance to build a decent life through their labor," said Commissioner Rodney Ellis. "Today’s vote honors the workers who keep Harris County running and takes another step toward a more affordable, fairer, and more just future for working people."

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo released a statement on Thursday night saying, "Harris County employees are on the front lines of emergency response, delivering public health care, keeping our criminal justice system running, and more. Over the course of my tenure we've worked to streamline Harris County departments, equalize pay scales, professionalize our organizational structure, protect worker safety and fight for fairer treatment of employees, like implementing a family leave policy for employees who welcome a new baby. My hope is that this consultation policy is a continuation of our efforts to treat employees with dignity and fairness to promote a stronger organizational culture and productivity overall, which will ultimately lead to better services for Harris County residents."

Dig deeper:

Officials said the Consultation Policy establishes a collaborative and proactive process for dialogue between employees and management. A Consultation Agent, selected by eligible employees, will provide representation in certain grievance and disciplinary matters, while a Consultation Team composed of equal employee and management representatives will meet regularly to discuss workplace policies and provide recommendations to Commissioners Court. The policy does not create collective bargaining and preserves the Court’s final authority, consistent with Texas law.

Officials stated key provisions include:

A formal Consultation Agent to represent employee interests

A Consultation Team with equal representation from employees and management

Regular meetings to review workplace policies and employee concerns

Support for employees in grievance and disciplinary processes

Structured process for employee-centered recommendations to Commissioners Court

Officials said when the policy goes into effect in October 2026, eligible employees may select a Consultation Agent through a defined process, with regular consultation meetings to begin thereafter.