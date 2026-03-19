Houston weather: Spring arrives on Friday, record heat likely this weekend

The Brief Goodbye winter and hello Spring Record heat likely this weekend No signs of any decent rain for a while



Spring will arrive on Friday morning and it will feel more summer-like than spring-like.

Houston weather: Warm weather, record heat likely this weekend

SPRING ARRIVES FRIDAY MORNING

The spring equinox occurs Friday morning at 9:46am, officially marking the start of the new season. Right on schedule, a heat wave will begin with another sunny, warm day and a continued trend toward milder mornings and hotter afternoons heading into the weekend and beyond.

RECORD HEAT POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will surge to levels more typical of May this weekend. Forecast highs are expected to approach, and possibly break, daily high temperature records. Houston’s records for this time of year are in the upper 80s to near 90°, and forecast highs are right in that range. It's quite a change from the freezing temps we had just a few days ago.

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RAIN NOT EXPECTED FOR AWHILE

With a strong area of high pressure bringing potential record heat this weekend and lots of sunshine, rain will be very hard to come by. In fact, models are indicating that it will likely be the end of March and the beginning of April before we have any decent chances for rain again.