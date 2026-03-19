Houston traffic: 18-wheeler loses load of metal spools on I-10, all lanes reopened
HOUSTON - All lanes have been reopened after an 18-wheeler lost its load on Thursday evening.
Katy Freeway traffic: 18-wheeler loses load near Heights Boulevard
According to officials, the incident occurred in the eastbound lanes of Katy Freeway at Heights Boulevard.
Officials said a commercial 18-wheeler lost a load of metal spools causing multiple lanes to be shut down. However, all lanes have since reopened.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes including I-610, US-290, or frontage roads.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office