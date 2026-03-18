Mama Tina's Gumbo reopens at Houston Rodeo after 'temporary closure'

The Brief The Houston Health Department confirmed that it issued a "temporary closure" of Mama Tina's Gumbo booth at the Houston rodeo. The booth has since been approved to reopen following a "complaint investigation." Tina Knowles announced in late February that she'd be sharing her family recipe at the rodeo.



The Houston Health Department has confirmed that Mama Tina's Gumbo — featuring Beyoncé Knowles' mother — has reopened after a brief shutdown at the Houston rodeo.

Houston rodeo 2026: Mama Tina's ‘temporary closure’

Tina Knowles at the Billboard Women in Music 2025 held at the YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Houston Health Department (HHD) tells FOX 26 that they "issued a temporary closure of Mama Tina's Gumbo booth" at the rodeo on Monday.

The closure came after a "complaint investigation," according to the department.

The HHD director says the vendor followed the department's recommendations and passed a later inspection. Mama Tina's was then authorized to reopen on Tuesday.

On Monday, March 16, 2026, the Houston Health Department issued a temporary closure of Mama Tina's Gumbo booth at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as a result of a complaint investigation. The vendor was cooperative with the department’s recommendations and passed a subsequent inspection. It was authorized to reopen on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. — Dr. Theresa Tran, Director, Houston Health Department

More on Mama Tina's Gumbo

Big picture view:

Tina Knowles (AKA "Mama Tina") announced on social media in late February that she would bring her "delicious creole gumbo" to the Houston rodeo.

According to USA Today, there are two versions to try: $25 seafood gumbo, and a $23 gumbo with only chicken and sausage.

Knowles says she's been making this gumbo for family for over 40 years, and people were asking for her to make it public.