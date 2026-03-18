Mama Tina's Gumbo reopens at Houston Rodeo after 'temporary closure'
HOUSTON - The Houston Health Department has confirmed that Mama Tina's Gumbo — featuring Beyoncé Knowles' mother — has reopened after a brief shutdown at the Houston rodeo.
Houston rodeo 2026: Mama Tina's ‘temporary closure’
Tina Knowles at the Billboard Women in Music 2025 held at the YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)
What they're saying:
In a statement, the Houston Health Department (HHD) tells FOX 26 that they "issued a temporary closure of Mama Tina's Gumbo booth" at the rodeo on Monday.
The closure came after a "complaint investigation," according to the department.
The HHD director says the vendor followed the department's recommendations and passed a later inspection. Mama Tina's was then authorized to reopen on Tuesday.
More on Mama Tina's Gumbo
Big picture view:
Tina Knowles (AKA "Mama Tina") announced on social media in late February that she would bring her "delicious creole gumbo" to the Houston rodeo.
According to USA Today, there are two versions to try: $25 seafood gumbo, and a $23 gumbo with only chicken and sausage.
Knowles says she's been making this gumbo for family for over 40 years, and people were asking for her to make it public.
The Source: Houston Health Department and USA Today