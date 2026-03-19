North Houston fire: Firefighters contain tire shop fire

Firefighters have contained a tire shop fire that sparked up on Thursday afternoon within a shopping strip area in north Houston.

North Houston fire: Firefighters battling tire shop fire

What we know:

According to officials, the fire started around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Northborough Drive and Meadowfern Drive.

Houston fire officials said the first unit arrived within five minutes and started an offensive attack.

It took multiple crews about 20 minutes to get the fire, which was tires that were stacked shoulder-high, under control.

Two nearby businesses in the shopping strip area were damaged as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported in connection to the fire.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire is unknown. Houston arson will be investigating the cause.