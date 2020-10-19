16 Houston ISD campuses close due to COVID-19 cases

Houston ISD says a total of 16 campuses were temporarily closed to in-person instruction as a precautionary measure due to reported COVID-19 cases.

The following schools are closed:

Bellaire HS

Daily ES

Foerster ES

Hines-Caldwell ES

Houston Academy for International Studies HS

Lanier MS

Lawson MS

Lewis ES

Pershing MS

Pilgrim Academy

Piney Point ES

Roberts ES

Valley West ES

Waltrip HS

Westbury HS

Whittier ES

The district says Foerster Elementary School, Houston Academy for International Studies HS, Lewis Elementary School and Roberts Elementary School each had a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The rest of the schools listed above have temporarily closed and transitioned to virtual learning as a precautionary measure due to presumed cases of COVID-19.

The district says parents will be notified when the schools have been cleared to reopen.

Advertisement

In a statement, HISD said “As outlined in the HISD Communicable Disease Plan, the campus will be deep cleaned and disinfected during the closure.”

HISD also directs parents to their online COVID-19 dashboard for more information on COVID-19 cases in the district.

In a letter to parents on Monday, Bellaire High School said the affected person, who was not identified, is now self-isolating at home. Houston ISD’s Health and Medical Services department has contacted all individuals determined to be in close contact with the person with COVID-19 while on campus.

They will remain off campus until the end of their 14-day quarantine to ensure they do not have the virus.

All students will have to log on to Bellaire High School's virtual platform for learning on Tuesday.

On Monday, HISD students returned to their schools for in-person instruction for the first time in seven months. Sixty percent of the district's students are still learning virtually.

RELATED: HISD students return to school buildings for the first time in 7 months