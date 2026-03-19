Endangered sea turtle washes up on Texas beach, recovering after Houston Zoo emergency visit

The Brief An endangered sea turtle is recovering after washing ashore on a Texas beach earlier this month. They said the turtle was lethargic and covered in epibionts, including barnacles, algae and sediment. The endangered sea turtle was taken for an emergency visit with veterinary partners at the Houston Zoo.



An endangered sea turtle is recovering after washing ashore on a Texas beach earlier this month.

Endangered sea turtle washes up on Texas beach, said to be recovering

According to a social media post from Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research, they received a report of an adult Kemp's Ridley Turtle that had washed ashore.

They said the turtle was lethargic and covered in epibionts, including barnacles, algae and sediment.

The endangered sea turtle was taken for an emergency visit with veterinary partners at the Houston Zoo.

Officials said the sea turtle was taken back to the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research rehabilitation hospital to receive treatment. Organization officials said they are hopeful for her recuperation and eventual release back into the Gulf.

Organization officials also thanked the person who reported the turtle using the Texas statewide 1-866-TURTLE-5 hotline, which is answered 24/7/365.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research

What is a Kemp's Ridley Turtle?

According to NOAA Fisheries, Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles are the smallest sea turtle in the world.

The turtles are primarily found in the Gulf, but juveniles are also found in the Atlantic Ocean as far north as Nova Scotia and sometimes even occur in the eastern North Atlantic Ocean.

The Kemp’s Ridley Turtle is listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide a timeline on when the sea turtle may be released back into the Gulf.