Houston ISD takeover: TEA changes location of 3rd community meeting for Wednesday

The Texas Education Agency has changed the location for the third community meeting regarding the state takeover of Houston Independent School District.

The community meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 29 will now be held at Delmar Stadium 2020 Mangum Road from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

These community meetings will provide information regarding the board of managers process. The TEA invites community members to come and learn more and ask questions about the process.

PREVIOUS STORY: More anger, frustrations from HISD parents at second TEA public meeting on Houston ISD takeover

At the first public meeting Tuesday evening, TEA Deputy Commissioner Alejandro Delgado continued through his presentation, describing how the Board of Managers process will work. This appointed group of residents will replace the current Board of Trustees.

He stated 138 applications for the Board of Managers have already been submitted through their website during the first meeting. Delgado urged the crowd that this takeover was only temporary, and the students weren't at fault for the move.

SUGGESTED: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee asks federal government to help save HISD from TEA takeover

The application to join the board of managers is available online. It must be submitted by April 6.

The fourth and last community meeting will be held on:

March 30 at 6:30 p.m.: Kashmere High School Auditorium, 6900 Wileyvale, Houston, TX 77028

Click here to learn more about the community meetings.