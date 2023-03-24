As the TEA prepares to takeover Texas' largest school district, state leaders ask for help from the President in their fight to save Houston Independent School District.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and 26 other members of Congress wrote a letter to the President and Secretary of the Department of Education asking for Federal Intervention on the Basis that the takeover is a violation of the civil rights of the students of HISD, reports say.

In the release from the Congresswoman, it states the decision of the TEA Appears to be discriminatory against a large minority School District when other school districts in the State are challenged with rating problems.

Congresswoman Lee stated this on Friday:

"As the State of Texas continues its onslaught of attacks on public school institutions, I am particularly outraged by the actions taken by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to take over the Houston Independent School District (HISD). The plight of schools and the educational future in Houston, as well as throughout the entire State of Texas, is particularly dire and in need of federal oversight and intervention.

That is why I, along with my colleagues sent a letter today to President Biden and United States Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, calling upon them to take immediate action to investigate the alarming and apparent systemic and discriminatory state takeovers of public and private programs receiving federal funds from the U.S. Department of Education throughout the State of Texas.

It is imperative that there be some form of federal intervention immediately to prevent a takeover of HISD because of the detrimental impact on a predominantly minority school district that is a recipient of major federal funding.

The Biden Administration has a commitment to protecting and growing a strong public school system in America. I believe this is impacting that commitment and undermining the public school education of America’s children. We need help in Texas."