The Texas Education Agency on Tuesday will host their first in a series of community meetings since announcing a state takeover of Houston ISD.

Last week, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath told FOX 26 a board of managers would be selected over the next few months to govern the district.

The meeting on Tuesday will be to provide information about the board of managers process. Officials say community members can come to learn more and ask questions about the process.

The first meeting will be held at March 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Westbury High School auditorium at 11911 Chimney Rock, Houston, TX 77035.

The application to join the board of managers is available online. It must be submitted by April 6.

Three other meetings will be held over the next two weeks.

March 22 at 6:30 p.m.: Chavez High School Auditorium, 8501 Howard, Houston, TX 77017

March 29 at 6:30 p.m.: Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center Board Auditorium, 4400 West 18th St., Houston 77092

March 30 at 6:30 p.m.: Kashmere High School Auditorium, 6900 Wileyvale, Houston, TX 77028

