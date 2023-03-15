Expand / Collapse search

Houston ISD Takeover: Community meetings scheduled following TEA announcement

By
Published 
Houston ISD
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The Texas Education Agency has announced several community meeting that will be held to discuss the process of selecting a Board of Managers to lead the Houston ISD district. 

This comes after TEA Commissioner Mike Morath announced a state takeover of Houston ISD. 

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath confirms state takeover of Houston ISD

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath talks with FOX 26 about the TEA announcement.

The meetings will take place on the following dates:

- March 21 - Westbury High School - 11911 Chimney Rock Road, Houston, Texas, 77035

- March 22 - Chavez High School - 8501 Howard Drive, Houston, Texas, 77017

- March 29 - Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center - 4400 W. 18th Street, Houston, Texas, 77092

- March 30 - Kashmere High School - 6900 Wileyvale Road, Houston, Texas, 77028

State Rep. Ron Reynolds speaks with Isiah Carey on TEA officially taking over Houston ISD

State Representative Ron Reynolds speaks with FOX 26's Isiah Carey following the official announcement from the Texas Education Agency that they will be taking over Houston Independent School District.

All community meetings will start at 6:30 p.m. 

At these meetings, community members are invited to come and learn more and ask questions about the process.