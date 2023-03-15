Houston ISD Takeover: Community meetings scheduled following TEA announcement

The Texas Education Agency has announced several community meeting that will be held to discuss the process of selecting a Board of Managers to lead the Houston ISD district.

This comes after TEA Commissioner Mike Morath announced a state takeover of Houston ISD.

The meetings will take place on the following dates:

- March 21 - Westbury High School - 11911 Chimney Rock Road, Houston, Texas, 77035

- March 22 - Chavez High School - 8501 Howard Drive, Houston, Texas, 77017

- March 29 - Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center - 4400 W. 18th Street, Houston, Texas, 77092

- March 30 - Kashmere High School - 6900 Wileyvale Road, Houston, Texas, 77028

All community meetings will start at 6:30 p.m.

At these meetings, community members are invited to come and learn more and ask questions about the process.