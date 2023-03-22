More anger, frustrations from HISD parents at second TEA public meeting on Houston ISD takeover

Wednesday evening's Texas Education Agency public meeting on the state takeover started with even more interruptions than Tuesday night's meeting.

After eight minutes into the TEA presentation, local activist Gerry Monroe interrupts with a bullhorn strapped to his chest, opposing the Board of Managers process, and began the hijack of another meeting.

"Tell them how many people you've picked already! Y'all already got them," said Monroe.

Parents and educators lined up from the crowd to speak on the bullhorn voicing their concerns.

Dr. Sergio Lira, a member of LULAC, spoke along with Spanish-speaking community members who argue TEA is not giving Hispanics a voice.

"It's about power, politics, and money," said Garcia. "My son and daughter graduated from this high school (Chavez). In the spirit of Cesar Chavez....he stood up against the establishment. I'm asking you to stand up against TEA!"

TEA Deputy Commissioner Alejandro Delgado, who had trouble speaking to the crowd Tuesday night, said over 200 questions were submitted in the last meeting. Half of them were questions from parents and residents interested in learning more about the BOM. The other half had other questions about the process.

Delgado had also prepared a much shorter presentation in light of Tuesday's meeting and wanted to give more time for questions submitted online and in person. The bullhorn paused those plans.

He tried to clarify the Board of Managers and how they will conduct board meetings.

"The board of managers will treat the board meeting like any other board meeting," said Delgado. "In terms of accountability, the people appointed will be devoted to the community."

He also stated TEA would not be running the district. "Lies! You lie!" shouted many of the community members.

When one attendee stepped up to the bullhorn, she asked whether or not the community would be allowed to request the replacement of a board of manager they believed was not listening to them or representing them, Delgado said, "I would encourage ya'll to continue these conversations."

That comment by Delgado was quickly and immediately met with anger and outrage as one attendee started screaming toward Delgado saying, "Be a Man! Be a Man!"

Attendees also demanded that Texas Governor Greg Abbott or TEA Commissioner Mike Morath personally attend the next two community meetings that are scheduled for next week.

FOX 26 did request an on-camera interview with Commissioner Delgado, but his staff declined.

The next scheduled TEA community meeting will be held on March 29 at Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, located at 4400 W. 18th Street in Houston starting at 6:30 p.m.

FOX 26 will be there for that meeting and will have it streaming live on our website.