Today is the final day that the Texas Education Agency will accept applications for the Houston ISD Board of Managers.

The TEA announced a takeover of the state’s largest school district last month and said the board of managers would be selected to govern the district.

The deadline was initially on April 6, but the TEA extended the application period after receiving nearly 400 applications.

To be eligible, applicants must be an eligible voter living in Houston ISD boundaries; meet standard trustee eligibility requirements; have not been convicted of a felony, a crime that involved finances/fraud/theft, or a crime that involved a child; be able to pass a background check; and complete a conflict of interest disclosure twice a year.

Applicants must be able to make a time commitment of around 40 hours per month for the first six months, and around 15 hours per month after.

