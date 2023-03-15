Houston ISD Takeover: Applications now being accepted for Board of Managers positions

The Texas Education Agency is now accepting applications for anyone wishing to serve on the Board of Managers that will oversee the future of the Houston Independent School District following an announcement on Wednesday.

According to the TEA website, "The Board of Managers will improve outcomes for Houston ISD students by representing the vision and values of the community, and by providing oversight to ensure that the vision and values are being honored."

The job overview description, as stated on the TEA website, stated:

"The core purpose of the Board of Managers is to improve student outcomes by representing the vision and values of the Houston ISD community where every Houston ISD student is to be prepared for college, career, or the military in a manner that is equitable, transparent, and efficient. Through performance management practices, data-informed routines, and authentic stakeholder engagement, the BOM provides oversight to ensure that the vision and values are being honored and students are being well-served. The Board of Managers assumes all of the powers and authority previously held by the suspended Board of Trustees."

The minimum qualifications to serve on the Board of Managers include:

- Being an eligible voter living within the Houston ISD boundaries.

- Must meet standard Trustee eligibility requirements

- Have not been convicted of a felony, a crime that involved finances/fraud/theft, or a crime that involved a child

- Able to pass an FBI background check

- Will complete a conflict of interest disclosure twice annually.

The listing adds there is a minimum time commitment for those wishing to apply.

The TEA said the Board of Managers should include some members who:

- Are currently parents of HISD students

- Have some verifiable history of success in public education, preferably in the greater Houston area

- Have some background as a parent leader, a teacher leader, and/or a neighborhood leader

- Have demonstrated success in community leadership

- Have some background in social work, counseling, or psychology

- Have some background in business, finance, and/or law

- Ideally live throughout the nine existing trustee districts

If you wish to apply for a position on the Board of Managers, you can click here to complete an application online.

Anyone interested in applying must submit their application no later than 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.