The state will take over the Houston Independent School District, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath says a board of managers will be selected over the next few months to govern the district. "This action is necessitated because of the conditions of the schools in Houston ISD. Houston has many schools that are outstanding, some of the best schools in the state, and in fact, large numbers of kids in Houston are truly flourishing. But there’s also a number of students in Houston ISD who the district is simply not provided adequate supports for those students to be successful, and in some cases, for extended periods of time," Morath told FOX 26.

Rumors of a takeover have been swirling for weeks. Reaction to the rumors was mixed, with some Houston area leaders speaking out against the action, while others express support. Now confirmed, here is how local and state leaders and other organizations are responding to the takeover.

Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House II

I stepped into my role understanding the obstacles we faced as a district including a looming TEA intervention. My team and I remained focused on building a framework that prioritized a high-quality educational experience supported by world-class talent for all students.

I am proud to say, in the last 19 months, we have already seen vast improvements. Because of the hard work of our students, teachers, and staff, we have lifted 40 of 50 schools off the D or F TEA accountability ratings list. Together, with our parents, community members and leaders, we developed the district's first comprehensive five-year strategic plan to build a better HISD.

Today’s announcement does not discount the gains we have made district-wide. I am confident our educators and staff will continue to do the necessary work to ensure positive student outcomes at every level. For our students and families, it is education as usual, and the school year continues as normal. As we wrap up this school year, my focus will be on working with our Board of Trustees and the TEA to ensure a smooth transition without disruption to our core mission of providing an exceptional educational experience for all students.

Texas Senator Paul Bettencourt

"I’ve watched, at best, an ineffective HISD Board of Trustee Governance for 8 years as the second longest serving member on the Senate Education Committee. A highly critical TEA report of nefarious trustees activity and a subsequent FBI investigation with multiple indictments which resulted in a plea deal with a former HISD Trustee, have concerned me greatly. Therefore, I strongly support Commissioner Mike Morath’s decision to install a Board of Managers for the HISD school district," stated Senator Bettencourt. "As the principle author of SB 1365, which restored the A-F accountability system in the 87th Legislative Session, the Commissioner could have closed Wheatley High School or installed a Board of Managers. Commissioner Morath made the right decision by choosing to install a Board of Managers for the future of the students, families, and staff of HISD."

Harris County GOP

The Harris County GOP supports the Texas Education Agency (TEA) decision to take over Houston ISD. Chairman Cindy Siegel issued the following statement:

"While this is an unfortunate situation, I fully support the TEA taking over HISD in June. When a student repeatedly fails, they have to face the consequences. For years, HISD has failed. In the face of sharp criticism and a looming takeover, the district made no substantial progress in improving the quality of education for its students. We have to draw the line somewhere; today, the TEA drew that line.

Students must come first, and the TEA stepping in is an important first step to getting the largest school district in Texas back on track."

Texas House Rep. Ron Reynolds

"Our goal with meeting with TEA Commissioner Morath was to find a local solution in good faith to address TEA’s concerns with HISD that do not involve taking away local control of the school district from its elected leadership and keeps our kids’ education in focus, especially as they are in the midst of a testing season. We are disappointed to learn that TEA will be moving forward with taking over HISD, a move that will affect over 194,000 students at 276 campuses across the district. If TEA can take over the 7th largest school district in the nation as a result of one underperforming school, who is to say other districts within the state of Texas won’t be next? Ultimately, we need to be focusing on the best ways to help serve our students and teachers, and a takeover of the school district, which we know has not worked in the past, is not the way to move forward. Research has shown that districts perform worse with test scores and student performance after the takeover of school districts. I invite my colleagues to support HB 3780 and to restore accountability when it comes to the TEA’s ability to take over school districts, because they deserve better, and frankly, the people deserve better."

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis

"I’m outraged by the state takeover of Houston ISD—the largest and most diverse school district in the state. This is a brazen power grab rooted in a dangerous ideology that threatens public education, local control and democracy in Texas."

Texas Legislative Black Caucus

On March 15th, members of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus’ Houston delegation met with the Texas Education Agency’s Commissioner Mike Morath to address concerns about the imminent takeover of the Houston Independent School District (HISD) and to find a way to prevent this hostile action from TEA from taking place. In this meeting, the Texas Legislative Black Caucus laid out our opposition to the TEA’s pending takeover of the largest school district in the state of Texas, a school district that has continuously been showing signs of improvement over the past few years and whose students and faculty would be adversely affected by a takeover. Unfortunately, we have been told that TEA will be proceeding with its planned takeover of HISD. We are incredibly disappointed with this outcome despite all the evidence showing HISD’s improvement in performance. With that being said, we want to ensure the people that we will not give up so easily and that we will continue to pursue all options at this time, including legislation. HB 3780 by Rep. Alma Allen will aim to prevent TEA from being able to so quickly move to take over a school district in the future, and we urge the Texas Legislature to quickly pass this bill to bring accountability to the agency.

Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa

"For a party that claims to exemplify ‘small government,’ these Republican politicians sure have a strange way of respecting local control — shoving their agendas down the throats of every local community and every family in their sights. This bad-faith ‘takeover’ of a local school district is state overreach – plain and simple.

Republicans claim they’re swooping in and rescuing poorly-performing schools, but that’s a lie – the schools in question have been improving at a rapid pace over the past several years. Houston ISD now has a B+ rating in every category. 40 of the 50 schools flagged in 2019 as ‘underperforming’ are now performing leaps and bounds better, just 4 years later.

So let’s be honest about Republicans’ true intentions here: they want to demonize public schools, manufacturing a crisis to make them look weak and incompetent, using Houston kids’ education and families’ stability as pawns in their sick game. It’s no coincidence that Houston ISD is among the most diverse school districts in Texas, or that it’s located in one of the biggest Democratic strongholds in the state – and it’s also no coincidence that Republicans are pulling this shameful stunt right as they’re trying to kneecap support for public education to rally folks around their school vouchers agenda.

This takeover will cause enormous disruption in the education and lives of Houston kids. Hardworking Houston families – who already have so much on their plates – will be left to navigate through the chaos this takeover will impose on their day-to-day lives.

We as Texas Democrats, echoing what the Texas Legislative Black Caucus members stated this morning, strongly urge the state to reconsider this boondoggle of a politician stunt – and we urge the Texas Legislature to quickly pass Rep. Alma Allen’s H.B. 3780 to prevent the TEA from being able to so quickly move to take over a school district in the future and bring accountability to the agency."

Orlando Sanchez, Founder of Texas Latino Conservatives

The TEA announced it is indeed taking over HISD, removing its Board and replacing it with a governance team. Finally, the children of Houston will be placed first, ahead of petty politics, bickering and secret deals. "I am thrilled the State has come to this decision. It’s high time we put the business of HISD back to educating our children. We have great schools, historic schools. We have great teachers and great parents. What we need is a great Board to do their job and administer the District’s business with integrity and transparency, all the while, keeping our future, Houston’s children, first in their priorities", stated Sanchez.