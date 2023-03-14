Houston ISD students prepare for possible state takeover of school district

Sources tell FOX 26 the Texas Education Agency’s possible takeover of Houston Independent School District is imminent, as soon as this week.

"HISD can work by itself," said Timothy Scott, a freshman at Worthing High School. "They really don’t need help."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Texas State Representative Ron Reynolds says TEA takeover of Houston ISD 'imminent'

After weeks of hearing from local political leaders and parents, we’re now hearing from two HISD students who are concerned about a possible takeover.

"I think our school is really great," said Maria Mendez, a sophomore at Worthing High School. "What is it they can improve on? The changes that are going to happen, it might hit us hard."

Mendez and Scott spent their Monday of Spring Break in Austin voicing their concerns about the takeover.

"I say learning wise [it will impact us]," said Scott. "I like how teachers teach me. They teach in a special way. It’s very helpful. It’s going to change for sure [with] different rules, different opinions."

While some are against the takeover, others think it’s time for a change with HISD.

"HISD has become a major train wreck, and it’s time we step in and help out," said Orlando Sanchez, a former Houston city councilmember. "There’s been substantial amounts of fraud at HISD. We’ve got to break the cycle. We’ve got to focus on the children."

Sanchez argues HISD has failed students in underprivileged neighborhoods in Houston and the TEA could help.

"The only discrimination is that HISD has continued to fail underprivileged, low-income children," said Sanchez. "The public schools in urban areas, particularly in Houston, have become so bad that the affluent can afford to send their children to private schools. Unfortunately, the lower income people in our community are the ones being failed."

State officials have not commented publicly about the takeover or about a possible timeline.

"They need to come to the community and talk to the community first, and let them share the ideas they have to make to the district," said Wretha Thomas, President of the Houston Educational Support Personnel Union.