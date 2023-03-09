Texas State Representative Ron Reynolds says TEA takeover of Houston ISD 'imminent'

article

FOX 26 has an exclusive update regarding the Texas Education Agency takeover of the Houston Independent School District.

State Representative Ron Reynolds exclusively stated to FOX 26’s Isiah Carey, that he had a conversation with Commissioner Morath, and within that conversation, Morath stated that he will be meeting next week with legislators from the Houston-area to let them know that the takeover is ‘imminent.'

Reynolds said that the TEA would take over once they meet with Houston-area legislators, and they would likely be sending a letter to HISD announcing the takeover. At that point, they will get input in terms of who should be on the board of managers to oversee the district. However, the board of trustees that currently oversee the district would be there as "figureheads."

Basically that means that, they wouldn’t have any power to hire a superintendent, to fire a superintendent, to hire or fire principals, or make decisions on behalf of the district.

Reynolds said legislators are "fighting vigorously against it," saying, "We believe that the takeover is wrong and HISD has done an exemplary job of raising standards under Millard House and the new board."

Reynolds added that legislation was filed on Wednesday to fight the takeover.

However, according to Reynolds, Morath stated in their conversation, that they were going to take their time to make sure that they try to do it right.

Reynolds said the takeover may not happen tomorrow or next week. It’s likely within the next few months. But not days.

