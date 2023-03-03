Houston mayor, local leaders continue protesting TEA takeover of Houston ISD

Local and state leaders have spent the day protesting and rallying here in Houston in an effort to stop the state from taking over the Houston Independent School District.

A "Save HISD" rally recently wrapped up on Friday at Discovery Green. The group gathered just after HISD Superintendent Millard House gave his state of the school's address.

"As of today, the state of our schools is strong. Nineteen short months ago many thought this district could not overcome some of the trials and tribulations of the past," Superintendent House told the crowd.

In the nearly two years he’s been leading the district 40 of the 50 schools that were rated D and F no longer are and the HISD now has a B+ accountability rating.

"Despite the most monumental of challenges, Houston knows adversity but it’s also a city and community of triumph," House says, and he also spoke directly about the possible state takeover. "Uncertainty looms as it relates to a potential intervention from TEA, and I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know what the future will bring".

Just after the superintendent’s speech, Houston and state leaders, most of whom are HISD graduates, gathered outside calling for the Texas Education Agency to not to take over HISD.

"In every single category, HISD outperforms the Dallas Independent School District. What people need to know, you can not come into this city and think you’re going to take it over and everyone is just going to sit down and be quiet. When you take on the children you take on the parents, you take on their neighbors and you take on this city. Leave HISD alone," says Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

"My sister is a graduate, my brother is one. I think we turned out pretty good coming out of HISD," added Houston NAACP President Bishop James Dixon.

"People we are in a fight for our lives, for the future of our children," says Representative Alma Allen.

"This is not protecting and turning around education. This is about money. This is about vouchers," Senator Borris Miles says from the podium. State Rep. Christina Morales adds. "The truth is plain and simple, the state wants to silence the voices of Black and Hispanic students, parents, families, and leaders".

"People of color are coming together against this type of foolishness. We will not allow vouchers to replace the independent school districts that we have," says Congressman Al Green.

"HISD is the wrong school district at the wrong time, you’re at the wrong place and at least put a moratorium on your moves until we can sit down with you in Austin," adds Senator John Whitmire.

"We are in the process right now of re-writing legislation and we will be working to look at any and every lawsuit that we can bring," explains State Representative Jarvis Johnson.

The current law states if a school in a district fails five consecutive years the state can take over the district or close the school. The state began talking of taking control of the district years ago when several schools were failing, amid alleged corruption at HISD headquarters and chaos within the school board.