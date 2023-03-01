Houston ISD parents, teachers nervous about possible TEA takeover

Thousands of parents, teachers and staff with Houston Independent School District are nervous knowing the district could be under new leadership as early as next week.

"It is actually a slap in the face to our teachers who have worked so hard through the pandemic and continue to work hard for our students every day," said Jackie Anderson, who is the president for the Houston Federation of Teachers and taught for 33 years.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says he keeps hearing more rumors that the Texas Education Agency will be taking over.

Letting go of local control haunts teachers, like Navarro Middle School teacher Daniel Santos.

"I am still in the classroom, Rashi, and our campus improved from a D to a B, but that took partnership with the local businesses and local leaders to address other challenges which are not academic. That is what I fear that the new board of managers may not see the nuances of our challenges," said Santos. "It’s a sad day, despite all the efforts that we have put forth. The mood is just melancholy is how I would describe it. Our teachers are just feeling this melancholy mood, because all that we do but for what?"

"The bottom line is we have 194,000 students in HISD and teachers will continue to do the work they have done every day to make sure our students get the best possible education. It doesn’t matter who is in charge of HISD. We will still continue to do our work," said Anderson.

The union urges parents who are concerned to contact their state legislators.