Houston mayor says TEA takeover of Houston ISD could occur in the next week

Outrage from Houston City Hall as Mayor Sylvester Turner says he’s told the state will takeover the Houston Independent School District as early as five days from now.

"I’m getting reports from several different sources that the state intends to take over HISD, and they intend to do it next week," said Turner.

What exactly would a state takeover mean?

Turner says he’s hearing the Texas Education Agency takeover of HISD could happen as soon as Monday, with the state, "replacing the entire board, replacing the superintendent and running, taking over the entire school district. I find that totally alarming," explains the mayor.

"They’ve been after HISD since 2016. So this is a hostile republican takeover. (So you think it’s political?) Absolutely," says Dr. Sergio Lira, who was a HISD School Board Member from 2018 to 2020.

"I also call into question the motive behind a lot of this when the governor is currently on a tour touting voucher programs," adds Houston City Council Member Abbie Kamin.

The mayor has this message for the state.

"When you take it, you now own it. If you take it and start breaking it up into charter schools, using vouchers and all this. You are destroying the public school education system."

"If Houston has been ranked by accountability with a B, and they’re progressing on the right track, why are you going to take them over? It doesn’t make sense," Lira says.

"You cannot assume just because they say this is what they’re going to do it will happen. If the parents, the teachers, the students, and others stand up collectively, there’s power in our voices," Turner added.

According to the Texas Education Agency TEA is continuing to review a potential takeover "in order to determine next steps that best support students, teachers, parents and the community".