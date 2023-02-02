Houston's educators were joined by parents and state lawmakers to send a clear message to Governor Abbott's Office Thursday: leave their school district alone.

Dozens of teachers and parents spoke against the recent State Supreme Court recommendation that clears the way for the Texas Education Agency to manage over 200 schools in Houston ISD.

Part of the TEA's argument to do so is the failing Phyllis Wheatley High School and the past misconduct in the district's board of trustees.

"We don’t need a state takeover; we need support," said Ruth Kravetz, co-founder of Community Voice of Public Education. "It would be a travesty to disrupt current progress with a takeover that’s bound to fail."

Many in opposition also point out that state takeovers typically impact schools in Black and Latino communities the most.

"Takeovers fail miserably, they don’t work," says Kourtney Revels, whose child attends B.C. Elmore Elementary. "TEA will say that our schools are failing, but I would say that TEA is failing us and our schools. The Governor needs to fully staff our schools and fully fund our schools in communities like mine."

Republican State Senator Paul Bettencourt recently told Fox 26's Isiah Carey that a conservator is needed in Houston. HISD Trustee Member Kathy Blueford Daniels says there were indeed major problems on the board, but there is now better, local leadership in place.

Protestors also pointed out the recent TEA Accountability Rating that gives HISD a B in academic performance.

"A B-plus looks like a pretty good grade for a district this size," says Democratic State Representative Jarvis Johnson. "We know what it's about. It's about you wanting to use HISD as a guinea pig because you've got vouchers on the ballot...and you want to take away the power of the vote from the people of this city."

HISD referred to a recent statement from Superintendent Millard House, where he wrote the litigation is still currently under review by the district's legal team. He also stated the district has made progress with those underperforming schools and looking forward to the work ahead.

The press conference was organized by Community Voice of Public Education and a host of other organizations, including the Houston Federation of Teachers and the League of United Latin American Citizens.

No comment was available from the Texas Education Agency at the time of this report.