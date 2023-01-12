Houston ISD votes to not terminate Tiffany Guillory as Jack Yates High School principal

article

The Houston ISD has announced that long time Jack Yates High School Principal Tiffany Guillory will not be terminated. Near the conclusion of Thursday night's meeting, the school board voted 6-3 against in the decision to terminate Guillory.

In December, a representative from the district announced to FOX 26 that Guillory was "relieved of her duties" shortly before winter break, but did not provide details on the abrupt change in leadership.

April Williams, a school support officer, is currently serving as the interim principal for Yates.

Guillory has been with HISD since 2003, starting as a Math Specialist at Westbury High, and later as an assistant principal and principal, according to her Linkedin page.

The public meeting was filled with Yates alumni, including award-winning national journalist and Class of 1987 graduate, Roland Martin.

"You cannot sit here and continue to have upheaval at this school when you have parents and students who understand why you need consistent, stable leadership," says Martin. "Yates will never be what it was and should be unless you have stable leadership."

Former HISD Board Trustee and current State Representative Jolanda Jones was also in attendance, stating her legislative office has received numerous calls on this issue. "I hope you made the right decision," says Jones.

It's unclear whether she'll return to Jack Yates High School.