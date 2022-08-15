TEA accountability ratings: Texas districts, schools receive letter grades

article

The Texas Education Agency released 2022 accountability ratings for districts and schools across the state on Monday.

It’s the first time since 2019 that the letter grades have been issued following COVID-19-related pauses.

Districts and schools are typically assigned a letter grade A-F based on three categories: student achievement, school progress, and "closing the gap" which examines the performance of specific groups of students.

This year, schools that receive below a "C" will not receive a letter grade due to the passage of Senate Bill 1365. According to the TEA, 42 districts and 564 campuses received the "Not Rated: Senate Bill 1365" label this year. A numerical score was still provided.

According to the TEA, this year, 25% of districts and 33% of campuses improved their letter grade compared to 2019, driven by significant gains in student academic growth. The agency also reports that 18% of high-poverty campuses in Texas were given an "A" rating.

"These results show our state’s significant investment in the post-pandemic academic recovery of Texas public school students is bearing fruit," said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. "I’m grateful for the driving force behind this year’s success: our teachers and local school leaders. Statewide policy in Texas continues to remain focused on meeting the needs of students, with an accountability system that supports high expectations, robust tutoring supports, rigorous curricular resources, and an investment in evidence-based training for our teachers."

To view the letter rating for a specific school or campus, visit TXschools.gov. (Note: The website posted a notice shortly before 10 a.m. that the website was under maintenance and would return soon.)

TEA ratings for Houston-area schools

Here is a look at the TEA overall accountability ratings for some school districts in the Houston area. TXschools.gov provides more data on how schools performed in specific categories like academic growth or STAAR performance.

Houston ISD: B

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD: A

Katy ISD: A

Fort Bend ISD: B

Conroe ISD: B

Aldine ISD: C