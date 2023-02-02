Houston ISD Wisdom High School students safe after nearby officer-involved shooting: police

Houston police say a suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting that prompted a search and lockdown at nearby Wisdom High School.

Police say everyone at the school is safe.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

According to police, there was an officer-involved shooting near an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Westheimer Road on Thursday afternoon. One suspect was wounded.

During the investigation, police said initial information indicated that a second suspect may have run into Wisdom High School at 6529 Beverly Hill.

Houston ISD confirmed that the school was placed on lockdown.

"This is a notification for students and families of Wisdom High School," the district wrote on Twitter. "The school is currently on lockdown due to suspicious activity in the area. No one will be allowed in or out of the campus until the lockdown is lifted. Please await further communication to come momentarily"

Around 2:11 p.m., police said the suspect had been taken into custody. They did not say where the suspect was found.

Police have not said what led up to the initial officer-involved shooting.

The investigation continues. The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.