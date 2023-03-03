HISD Superintendent delivers State of Schools Address amid rumors of state takeover

Amid conversations of a state takeover of the school district, Houston Independent School District Superintendent Millard House gave his address in his second state of the school's address.

"All of us in the room today stand on the shoulders of those who came before us. Giants of our past like Dr. Ruth Simmons, Gordon Quan, Ed Emmett, and the Fraga family have paved the way not just for HISD as an organization but all 190,000 of our students, as well," said Superintendent House. "They are a living example of the power of public education and what is possible in this district. They are a testament to the fact that, if given the right educational supports, there is nothing that our students can’t achieve. They embody the promise of HISD and its communities and serve as a guiding light for what this district can accomplish over the next 100 years."

SUGGESTED: HISD Superintendent addresses state plans to take over school district

The state of the school's address is a significant fundraising event to support HISD students and their education. The collected funds go towards students and educators to provide them with the support needed for projects and programs which fall outside the district’s normal operating budget in the areas of college and career readiness, comprehensive support, innovation, and equity.

These may include grief support, drone technology, new builds of teacher classrooms, and more.

Superintendent House began at HISD 19 months ago and visited campuses to see the work being done in classrooms in their effort to make progress despite the challenges the district was faced with. He has also been focused on his five-year strategic plan which reports say "has been on the right track to give every student a shot at a successful life and position the district to be an asset to the community for the next 100 years and beyond."

"In those 19 months, our team has been executing a five-year strategic plan that was shaped and guided by community input," said Superintendent House. "The strategic plan is a bold vision for what this district can – and should – be for our students, families, and community. Its foundation is built on six core commitments that speak to the values of our community."

The address also was an opportunity to address the uncertainty of the potential state takeover by the TEA. Superintendent House shared, "We also know that uncertainty looms as it relates to a potential intervention from the TEA. I’ll be honest with you – I don’t know what the future will bring."

RELATED: Rep. Harold Dutton, who wrote the takeover bill, speaks on state taking control of HISD

Superintendent House released a statement Thursday evening, saying:

"I would like to take a moment to address the information that has been making the rounds this week regarding a potential intervention by the Texas Education Agency.

As of today, the district has not received any official notice from the TEA. I remain laser-focused on fulfilling my duties as Superintendent alongside our Board of Trustees to provide the best possible educational outcomes for all HISD students. My team and I will continue to implement our community-informed strategic plan, which is delivering results for HISD students and families.

The district will provide an update for our students, families, and community as soon as we receive new information from the TEA."