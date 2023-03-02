HISD Superintendent addresses state plans to take over school district

Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House is speaking, only briefly, addressing rumors that the state plans to take over the Houston Independent School District as early as Monday.

Superintendent House told FOX 26 this morning, "We have a wonderful strategic plan in place and we appreciate you guys continuing the word."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is critical of the state taking over the district and voiced his concerns to the Texas Education Agency Commissioner telling him, "Just because the state can doesn’t mean that you should, and it is not the right thing to do for all of these kids."

The mayor says in a conversation with the commissioner Saturday, the commissioner wouldn’t confirm or deny the rumor. "The best way to end this, if it’s not going to happen TEA, the state is to simply say it’s not going to happen and we can all move forward," Mayor Turner says.

The Mayor also says the commissioner explained to him, it may be mandatory for the state to take control of the district. "And under the mandatory provision because of the status of Wheatley in 2019, they can either move and close Wheatley or they can take over the district."

There is a third option, according to Mayor Turner, to have a bill filed to take away the mandatory provision.

"I was concerned in 2019, and I was critical of the board in 2019. I wasn't sure if they would work in a harmonious way to benefit the children. Four years later, under this superintendent, I don’t have those concerns. HISD now has a B+ rating, and it is scoring higher in every category than Dallas Independent School District. I can’t hold on to the same position I had in 2019 when now it’s moving in the right direction," says Mayor Turner.