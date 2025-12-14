Houston man gets 10 years for coercing, enticing a minor

article

The Brief Brice Andrew Flickinger, 25, of Houston, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for coercion and enticement of a minor. Flickinger pleaded guilty to establishing a sexual relationship with the "very young minor" after meeting her through social media. He will serve a lifetime of supervised release and must register as a sex offender following his prison term.



A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for coercion and enticement of a minor, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced.

Brice Andrew Flickinger of Houston pleaded guilty to the charge on March 20, 2025. U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison sentenced Flickinger to 120 months in federal prison at a recent hearing.

The court noted that Flickinger engaged in a sexual relationship with a "very young minor." The judge heard additional information at the hearing, including a letter from the victim detailing how she was taken advantage of at a young age and how the abuse negatively affected her for several years.

The backstory:

According to court records, the victim’s mother reported her daughter missing on July 9, 2021. Shortly thereafter, authorities conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle with two men, including Flickinger as a passenger, drop the minor victim off near her home.

A search of Flickinger’s phone revealed at least nine videos of child sexual abuse material depicting him and the minor victim engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Investigators also executed a search warrant at his home, where they seized numerous items, including a pair of purple handcuffs located near his bed.

The investigation revealed that Flickinger initially met the minor victim through social media. They later met in person approximately 15 times, during which he would drive them both to his home after midnight.

What's next:

Following his prison term, Flickinger will serve the remainder of his life on supervised release and must register as a sex offender. The court imposed numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet.

Flickinger was also ordered to pay $5,000 to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015 and forfeit his phone. Restitution will be determined at a later date. He will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.