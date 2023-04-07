The Texas Education Agency announced on Friday the number of applications that were received during their Board of Managers application and selection process following the announcement of the takeover of Houston ISD.

Officials said a total of 374 applications were received. Of those, 345 total applications were within the Houston Independent School district boundaries. 232 applications were from parents of current/former HISD students, 136 applications were from individuals who previously attended an HISD school, and 238 applications from individuals who worked as a teacher and/or for a school system.

The breakdown of applications showed:

- Black: 40%

- Asian: 5%

- Hispanic: 10%

- White: 33%

- Other: 12%

The breakdown of applications by trustee district showed the following:

- District I - 14%

- District II - 9%

- District III - 4%

- District IV - 18%

- District V - 15%

- District VI - 7%

- District VII - 13%

- District VIII - 10%

- District IX - 11%

The vetting process for Board of Managers candidates is moving to the next phase of preliminary applicant screening. The process as a whole includes detailed applicant reviews, community reference checks, background checks, trainings, and interviews.

Even while preliminary applicant screening of the existing application pool moves forward, TEA is opening an additional application window to allow more Houstonians to consider serving students, families, and the Houston community. The application can be found on the TEA Board of Managers page.

TEA officials said the TEA Commissioner's goal is to select nine individuals from the applicant pool to serve as members of the Board of Managers.

The Board of Manager is expected to be selected on or after June 1. Until a Board of Managers is appointed on or after June 1, Houston ISD will continue to be governed by the elected Board of Trustees. Once appointed, the Board of Managers will work in collaboration with the new superintendent to ensure that Houston ISD educators and staff have the necessary tools and resources at their disposal to facilitate student success in the classroom and beyond.