Houston ISD police investigating attempted abduction near Herod Elementary School

The Houston Independent School District Police Department is investigating following an attempted abduction near Herod Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon.



According to authorities, the attempted abduction occurred on Mullins Street around 3:05 p.m.

Police said an unknown female tried to encourage a student to come to her.



However, the student quickly returned to the crossing guard and was unharmed.

Police said extra police have been assigned to patrol the area.



Officials said, "HISD takes these situations very seriously, as the safety of our students is always our top priority."

