Houston Housing Authority CEO placed on leave

FOX 26 has learned that the Houston Housing Authority CEO David Northern was placed on leave and will likely be let go.

David Northern

Details about what happened are still unclear.

The Houston Housing Authority has been under the microscope in the past several months after law enforcement were on the scene of the organization's controversial 800 Middle Street location, and the accusations that the Houston Housing Authority knew property for a $130 million low-income project was polluted.

