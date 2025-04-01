"Parties, prostitution, street takeovers": Will Houston regulate short-term rentals?

The Brief Houston city leaders are working to regulate short-term rentals (STRs) due to rising complaints from homeowners. FOX 26 has been reporting on homeowners concerns including parties, nudity and noise issues connected to STRs for over a year. A proposed ordinance would regulate STRs throughout the city, but some say it needs work.



Houston city leaders are taking steps to regulate short-term rentals (STRs), a move prompted by growing concerns from homeowners about disruptive activities in their neighborhoods.

Will Houston regulate short term rentals?

What we know:

The city has been grappling with complaints about STRs — which include platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo — complaints form homeowners FOX26 has been reporting on for over a year.

City council met Tuesday to hear public comment on a proposed ordinance aimed at regulating STRs through the city. Platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo already have their own regulations, but homeowners in Houston say what's in place isn't cutting it.

Houston's problem with STRs

What they're saying:

"We're having problems with noise, trash, parties, prostitution, and takeover events," one concerned homeowner, Grechen Gillis, said during the meeting.

"Just because you can put a party house next to your neighbor doesn't mean you should," said another homeowner, Jason Ginsburg.

Currently, Houston has about 11,000 short-term rental properties, according to the The Regulatory & Neighborhood Affairs Committee. The report shows that most of these properties are in the central Houston area, condensed in Montrose, Midtown, and the Heights.

While STRs provide a source of income for property owners, residents of those neighborhoods argue the lack of city oversight has led to issues.

The new ordinance

In the works:

The drafted ordinance includes several provisions aimed at bringing some order to the growing sector. Under the proposed rules, STRs would be required to register for a $250 annual fee and adhere to a list of regulations, including noise and safety requirements. Violations could result in fines of up to $500.

The rules listed are as follows:

• Comply with COH Ordinance noise and sound levels

• Comply with building and neighborhood protection requirements

• Comply with solid waste and litter control requirements

• Comply with all provisions of the Construction and Fire Codes

• Cannot allow rental for less than one (1) night

• Must pay the hotel occupancy tax

• Must never list the property as an event venue

• Public listing must include: Certificate of registration number

• Emergency contact must respond within an hour

Some say it's not enough

The concerns:

However, some critics say these measures may not be enough to curb the troubling behavior.

"I think the short-term ordinance is not adequate protection for my neighborhood because repeat violations would only result in small fines," said Gillis.

Some in the real estate industry are also wary of the ordinance’s broader scope. Realtors worry that platforms like HAR, which don’t typically list short-term rentals, could be inadvertently affected by the ordinance’s language.

Even city officials acknowledge that the draft ordinance needs further refinement.

"We're putting forth many amendments tomorrow," said council member Abbie Kamin, indicating that changes will be made to address concerns raised during the meeting.

The proposal has also raised questions about its enforcement.

"Does the city have the manpower, police power, the budget, to manage these STRs?," said Ginsburg.

City officials are pressing forward with the amendments and residents say they expect to see a finalized draft in the coming weeks. A vote could follow soon after, marking a significant step toward regulating the city’s burgeoning short-term rental market.