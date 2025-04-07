Trump tariffs: Sell-off continues as markets consider tariffs

The Brief Financial markets extend losses, particularly in Asia, as Trump tariffs take effect. President Trump has for decades been a critic of free-trade, and the nation's trade deficit, which currently stands at $1.2 trillion. While tariffs can be a blunt financial tool, some economists believe they can force a rebalancing of the nation's trade structure. Businesses that benefitted from cheap foreign labor may have a difficult time finding solid financial footing. Messaging from the administration, that is sometime glib and tone-deaf, threatens to lose potential support.



U.S. financial markets started the week with another day of volatility in response to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones finished down 349 points while global markets saw a massive sell-off, particularly in Asia where tariffs could hurt the most.

What they're saying:

"This, very much, is about how does the United States really negotiates a better trading position and better footing for the U.S. economy, and potentially, the economies of 'friends'... certainly not 'foes'," says WisdomTree economist Sam Rines. "It's going to be a very significant change for these businesses that got used to the way things were."