Trump tariffs: Sell-off continues as markets consider tariffs
HOUSTON - U.S. financial markets started the week with another day of volatility in response to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.
The Dow Jones finished down 349 points while global markets saw a massive sell-off, particularly in Asia where tariffs could hurt the most.
What they're saying:
"This, very much, is about how does the United States really negotiates a better trading position and better footing for the U.S. economy, and potentially, the economies of 'friends'... certainly not 'foes'," says WisdomTree economist Sam Rines. "It's going to be a very significant change for these businesses that got used to the way things were."
The Source: Sam Rines, economist at WisdomTree, The Wall Street Journal