Travelers at Houston Hobby Airport will see some new dining options while flying from or to the airport.

According to a release, Houston Airports celebrated the opening of The Spot, The Spot Bar, Velvet Taco, Fat Cat Creamery, and Dunkin Donuts on Monday while moving forward with phase 2 of a four-phase food and beverage transition at Houston’s first commercial airport.

Officials said the second phase of the new dining concept are set to open this summer.

Those concepts include local favorites like The Rustic, Throughgood Coffee, Killen’s Barbeque, Common Bond, SpindleTap, Pink’s Pizza, Dish Society and Landry’s Seafood.

"Houston Airports has always been committed to providing an exceptional and world-class experience for our guests, and this initiative at Hobby Airport exemplifies our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction," said Francisco Cuellar, Chief Commercial Development Officer for Houston Airports. "Houston Airports is relentless in our quest to make our passengers happy. I am confident these new concessions will elevate the already incredible experience guests of Hobby Airport have come to expect from the first and only 5-Star airport in North America."

The first round of new dining options are located post-TSA Security.