Gun buyback event to be held in Houston on July 30

A gun buyback program will be held in Houston later this month and offer the public gift cards in exchange for their firearms.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis, the Houston Police Department and Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church are partnering for the event on Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be held in the church parking lot at 3826 Wheeler Ave, Houston, TX 77004.

Officials say officers will accept firearms with no questions asked. Depending on the type of weapon, those turning in their firearms can receive a gift card for differing amounts: $50 for a non-functioning firearm, $100 for a rifle or shotgun, $150 for a handgun, and $200 for an automatic rifle.

No identification will be needed to participate in the event. It is open to all members of the public.

After the guns are collected, they will be checked to see if they are stolen or used in any crimes, then they will be destroyed, officials say.

According to the Mayor's Office, the event, which aims to reduce the number of guns on Houston's streets, is part of his One Safe Houston initiative. The One Safe Houston initiative focuses on four areas: violence reduction and crime prevention; crisis intervention, response and recovery; youth outreach opportunities; and key community partnerships.

Officials say the funding for the gun buyback event was provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

How to participate in Houston gun buyback event

The event will be conducted in the parking lot of the church, and those turning in their weapons should not get out of their vehicles.

Firearms should be unloaded before arriving at the collection site and placed in the trunk or rear of the vehicle. More than one firearm can be turned in.

Once you arrive, Houston Police Department personnel will direct you to where you need to go.

Officers will get the gun from the back of the vehicle and make sure it is unloaded and rendered safe.

The person who turned in the gun will then receive a receipt to exchange for a gift card.

Ammunition can also be turned in, but a gift card will not be provided.

For more information on the event and FAQs visit https://www.houstontx.gov/onesafehouston/gun-buyback.html