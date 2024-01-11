Houston gears up for frigid temperatures: Warming centers, safety tips, and more

article

As temperatures in Houston are expected to drop in the coming days, FOX 26 is your go-to source for the latest information on how to stay prepared for the frigid conditions.

From protecting your properties and loved ones to finding warm shelter, here are key points to keep in mind:

Houston Mayor John Whitmire assures residents that the city is well-prepared for the cold weather. Recognizing the potential dangers posed by frigid temperatures to those without proper shelter or heat, Mayor Whitmire has announced the opening of eight warming centers across the city starting Monday night. These centers aim to provide a haven for individuals, with six of them, operated by the city, accommodating pets. You can find that full list here.

"I'm anxiously waiting to see what some of the school districts do. It's one of those things. You've got to be prepared," Whitmire emphasized.

To ensure the safety of your property and loved ones, remember the four P's – People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants. Check on your loved ones, cover plants with appropriate fabric, insulate home pipes properly, and keep pets indoors.

Daniel Armbruster from AAA anticipates a surge in calls for dead batteries due to the cold weather, which can shorten battery life, especially for those aged three to five years. Armbruster advises checking terminal connections or seeking professional assistance.

Additionally, AAA reports that 83% of Americans are unaware of the need to check their tire pressure. As the weather gets colder, driving with underinflated tires can be dangerous, potentially leading to a blowout. Using a basic tire gauge, readily available at auto parts stores, ensures that tire pressure matches the recommended amount for your vehicle – information typically found on the inside of the driver's door.

While the chances of sleet and freezing rain are not high, authorities strongly advise against unnecessary travel.

Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones showcased on Facebook how road and bridge crews are preparing county-owned roads for the drop in temperatures.

Governor Abbott's office is scheduled to hold a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the state's preparations for the impending arctic blast.

For those in need of transportation to warming centers in Houston, arrangements can be made by dialing 311 on your phone.