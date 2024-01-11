Arctic Blast: City of Houston opens warming centers
HOUSTON - The City of Houston announced it will be opening warming centers across the city ahead of plunging cold temperatures.
According to the National Weather Service, a cold front is expected to pass through the Houston area beginning Sunday, Jan. 14, that will include a hard freeze.
Cold weather can pose a danger to the health and safety of Houston residents and proper care should be taken to reduce exposure to these conditions.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON WEATHER APP BY CLICKING HERE
If you need a ride to a warming center, the City of Houston is offering rides to these locations if you contact 311.
The city says they will open the following facility warming centers beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15:
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
Houston, TX 77091
METRO: 44 – Acres Homes stop @ W. Montgomery & Wilburforce
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
6402 Market St.
Houston, TX 77020
METRO: 48 Maket stop @ Market & Rouse
Downtown Recovery Center
150 Chenevert St.
Houston, TX 77002
METRO: 48 Market stop @ Runnels & East Dr.
Fonde Community Center
110 Sabine St.
Houston, TX 77007
METRO: 30 Clinton/Ella stop @ Memorial & Houston
Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at W. Gray
1745 W. Gray St.
Houston TX 77019
METRO: 32 Renwick/San Felipe stop @ W. Gray & Waugh
Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center
4410 Reed Rd.
Houston, TX 77051
METRO: 29 Cullen/Hirsch stop @ Cullen & Wilmington
All City of Houston facilities will accept pets. These pets may be required to stay in kennels provided by BARC.
The following organizations will also open their facilities in coordination with the City of Houston at the same dates and times.
Lakewood Church
3700 Southwest Freeway
Houston, TX 77027
Alief Family YMCA
7850 Howell Sugar Land Rd.
Houston, TX 77083