Arctic Blast: City of Houston opens warming centers

The City of Houston announced it will be opening warming centers across the city ahead of plunging cold temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, a cold front is expected to pass through the Houston area beginning Sunday, Jan. 14, that will include a hard freeze.

Cold weather can pose a danger to the health and safety of Houston residents and proper care should be taken to reduce exposure to these conditions.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON WEATHER APP BY CLICKING HERE

If you need a ride to a warming center, the City of Houston is offering rides to these locations if you contact 311.

The city says they will open the following facility warming centers beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15:

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

Houston, TX 77091

METRO: 44 – Acres Homes stop @ W. Montgomery & Wilburforce

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

6402 Market St.

Houston, TX 77020

METRO: 48 Maket stop @ Market & Rouse

Downtown Recovery Center

150 Chenevert St.

Houston, TX 77002

METRO: 48 Market stop @ Runnels & East Dr.

Fonde Community Center

110 Sabine St.

Houston, TX 77007

METRO: 30 Clinton/Ella stop @ Memorial & Houston

Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at W. Gray

1745 W. Gray St.

Houston TX 77019

METRO: 32 Renwick/San Felipe stop @ W. Gray & Waugh

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center

4410 Reed Rd.

Houston, TX 77051

METRO: 29 Cullen/Hirsch stop @ Cullen & Wilmington

All City of Houston facilities will accept pets. These pets may be required to stay in kennels provided by BARC.

The following organizations will also open their facilities in coordination with the City of Houston at the same dates and times.

Lakewood Church

3700 Southwest Freeway

Houston, TX 77027

Alief Family YMCA

7850 Howell Sugar Land Rd.

Houston, TX 77083