Arctic Blast: City of Houston opens warming centers

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The City of Houston announced it will be opening warming centers across the city ahead of plunging cold temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, a cold front is expected to pass through the Houston area beginning Sunday, Jan. 14, that will include a hard freeze.

Cold weather can pose a danger to the health and safety of Houston residents and proper care should be taken to reduce exposure to these conditions.

If you need a ride to a warming center, the City of Houston is offering rides to these locations if you contact 311.

Latest Texas Arctic Blast Timeline

Spring-like weather is expected today. Highs in the 70s with an increase in winds. A front moves through overnight and into Friday morning bringing the chance for storms. Once the front pushes east, you can expect very windy conditions with highs in the upper 50s. Wake-up temperatures on Saturday morning will be near freezing. The weekend will be pleasant, dry and mild. Big weather changes are on the way early next week. Arctic air will make its way into Texas. Highs will be in the 30s Monday and Tuesday, but the coldest temps will be felt Tuesday morning. Some locations will be in the teens and 20s. Prepare your house and property this weekend and depend on FOX 26.

The city says they will open the following facility warming centers beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15:

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

Houston, TX 77091

METRO: 44 – Acres Homes stop @ W. Montgomery & Wilburforce

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

6402 Market St.

Houston, TX 77020

METRO: 48 Maket stop @ Market & Rouse

Downtown Recovery Center

150 Chenevert St.

Houston, TX 77002

METRO: 48 Market stop @ Runnels & East Dr.

Fonde Community Center

110 Sabine St.

Houston, TX 77007

METRO: 30 Clinton/Ella stop @ Memorial & Houston

Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at W. Gray

1745 W. Gray St.

Houston TX 77019

METRO: 32 Renwick/San Felipe stop @ W. Gray & Waugh

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center

4410 Reed Rd.

Houston, TX 77051

METRO: 29 Cullen/Hirsch stop @ Cullen & Wilmington

All City of Houston facilities will accept pets. These pets may be required to stay in kennels provided by BARC.

The following organizations will also open their facilities in coordination with the City of Houston at the same dates and times.

Lakewood Church

3700 Southwest Freeway

Houston, TX 77027

Alief Family YMCA

7850 Howell Sugar Land Rd.

Houston, TX 77083