Pets, Pipes, Plants & People: Houston's survival guide for the coming freeze

Teeth-chattering temperatures are headed to Houston in a few days, but FOX 26 is here to make sure you’re prepared for the big freeze. City officials are urging people to remember the four "P's" of winter weather safety. That’s people, pets, plants, and pipes.

"The time to prepare is now," said Doug Adolph, the spokesman for the City of Sugar Land. "Our focus right now is winterizing city infrastructure, specifically pipes and irrigation systems, city facilities, and parks."

Auto experts say to winterize your ride, so you don’t get stuck outside.

"You have to make sure that you have antifreeze in your radiator," said Sandy Gaines, the general manager of Auto Check First Colony. "The batteries are really bad, because the cold will drain it, so you want to make sure the battery is at a full charge."

Sugar Land Animal Services urges pet owners to bring their four-legged family members inside as the temperatures drop.

"In general, I wouldn’t keep anything outside under 50 degrees for long stays…if it’s under 40, then you can take more precautions," said Paige Purden, the shelter supervisor of the Sugar Land Animal Services. "If you’re not able to bring them in your house, garages are great options as well."

Plant experts warn temps in the teens and 20s can steal life out of your garden.

"Tropical like bougainvillea, hibiscus, those need to be protected really good or unfortunately, they’re not going to come back from this freeze," said Joey Lenderman, the owner of Enchanted Garden in Sugar Land.

With the clock ticking, there’s still time to shield greenery from the freeze.

"Anything fabric is fine. Don’t cover it with plastic or a trash bag. That’s actually worse than not covering it at all. So you need to cover it with some sort of fabric," said Lenderman.

City officials said they will have trucks with chat rock on standby in case roads do get icy.