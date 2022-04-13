Houston family says they've received suspicious calls from missing teen's cell phone

A local family is asking for the public's help locating their 19-year-old daughter Aisha Bethune.

She was last seen on Sunday, April 3rd in the 19200 block of Tomball Parkway in northwest Harris County. Her parents spoke to FOX 26 as they were out searching for her near Trinity Gardens in North Houston.

They fear something nefarious has happened because they have received suspicious phone calls from her cell phone since her disappearance. FOX 26 exclusively obtained one of those calls.

If you have any information about Aisha's whereabouts call The Harris County Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.