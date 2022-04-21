Teen missing for nearly a month found safe in Duncanville, authorities say

It's been a grueling few weeks for Aisha Bethune's family, who say they haven't heard from her since Sunday, April 3rd.

Parents of Aisha Bethune, 19, spoke to FOX 26 as they were out searching for her near Trinity Gardens in North Houston. They say the last time she was seen is after coming home from a shift at Whataburger.

Shortly after her disappearance, the family said they were receiving suspicious calls from Aisha's phone, where a mysterious male voice states:

"Hey dog, check it out. You can (explicit) up a family, I will (explicit) up one, too. So you wanna [muffled words] pick your battles, bro. Don't play with me, dog. (explicit) find somebody to play with, I ain't the one. You better leave her alone before I pop your top (explicit), peeeeace!"

The family said they do not recognize the voice.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday via email that Aisha was found safe in Duncanville, Texas, just south of Dallas. No additional information was shared aside from that by law enforcement.