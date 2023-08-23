It's a great weekend for some family fun and live music in Houston!

Here's a look at some of the things to do this weekend in the Greater Houston area.

National Battle of the Bands

Kick-off the fall marching band season at the National Battle of the Bands, featuring performances from eight university marching bands from Texas and beyond. The event that focuses on Historically Black Colleges and Universities is now in its eighth year.

When: Saturday, Aug. 26; 6 p.m.

Where: NRG Stadium, One NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054

Cost: Tickets start at $20.

The F.O.R.C.E. Live with LL Cool J & the Roots

The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live tour comes to Houston, headlined by LL Cool J. The lineup is curated by the award-winning artist. The Houston show includes performances by the Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Goodie Mob, Juvenile and Rakim.

When: Friday, Aug. 25; 8 p.m.

Where: Toyota Center, 1510 Polk St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Resale tickets available starting at $35.

Galveston Island Esports Expo

It’s a weekend for all things gaming in Galveston. There will be tournaments, panels, new game previews, vendors, cosplay and more. All games will be on free play. Attendees will also have a chance to meet Esports teams.

When: Friday, Aug. 25 to Sunday, Aug. 27

Where: Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77551

Cost: 3-Day pass $100; single-day tickets also available

Family Movie Night: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Catch a free outdoor movie screening of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, rated PG-13. You can use the park chairs or bring your own blanket, but outside furniture is not permitted.

When: Friday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.

Where: Levy Park, 3801 Eastside St, Houston, TX 77098

Cost: Free

Festival of One

The community is invited to the Fort Bend County Festival of One at the new Fort Bend County Epicenter. There will be fun activities for kids like bounce houses, gaming trucks, and face painting. They can also get ready for back to school with immunizations and wellness checkS. Catch some entertainment by cultural groups, as well as a youth talent show.

When: Saturday, Aug. 26; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Fort Bend County Epicenter, 28505 Southwest Freeway, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Cost: Free

Heritage Society celebrates Houston’s birthday

Houston is turning 187 on Aug. 30, and you can celebrate a little early by learning more about the city. There will be two free historic house tours, a Downtown bus tour with Mister McKinney of Mister McKinney's Historic Houston, a cake cutting with the mayor and more. Free parking is available at 212 Dallas St.

When: Saturday, Aug. 26; 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: The Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park, 1100 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Free

