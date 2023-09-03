The Houston Dynamo ended their Saturday game against the LA Galaxy with the most clean sheets of any MLS team.

Saturday night's game ended in a draw at Dignity Health Sports Park with the Dynamo earning their 12th clean sheet out of 27 league matches.

Dynamo goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell made his first MLS start, helping lead the way for the clean sheets and the team earned five consecutive clean sheets in league play.

In the 10th minute of the game, forward Nelson Quiñónes got a breakaway run nearly forcing a goal but he switched play and the ball was ultimately played to 25-year-old forward Amine Bassi who crossed a ball into the six-yard box.

The pass was cleared by the Galaxy backline just wide of the inside of the near post.

Dynamo finished fifth place in the Western Conference as they enter the September FIFA window.

"We are pleased with the point. We had some looks, and they had some looks. We had some breaks, and they had some breaks. It was a wild affair and looked like the third game in a week or the sixth game in two weeks. Tired legs all around, but I’m pleased with the last two weeks," said Coach Ben Olsen. "We picked up a bunch of points in the league and won a U.S. Open Cup semifinal. It was a good two weeks. Now we get away from each other for a couple of days, a well-earned break for everybody. We’ll get back to work next week."

Captain Héctor Herrera is said to be reporting to national team duty next week during the September FIFA window. On Sunday, Midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla and goalkeeper Xavier Valdez will depart for their respective national teams, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

Houston Dynamo will return to league play and host St. Louis City SC on Sept. 16. at Shell Energy Stadium for Kick Childhood Cancer Night.

