The Houston heat continues to impact the area and Sugar Land has joined the list of cities asking for water conservation.

Sugar Land has entered Stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Plan, asking for residents to voluntarily conserve water to help decrease usage following Governor Greg Abbott’s drought disaster declaration for Fort Bend County.

According to the city, water demand is greater during the weekday mornings and early evenings.

Sugar Land residents are encouraged to only water their lawns twice a week with even addresses watering on Monday and Thursday and odd addresses watering on Tuesday and Friday.

Commercial customers and homeowner associations are asked to water on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

All are asked to water between midnight to 10 a.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight.

Sugar Land will closely monitor water production in case they need to elevate to Stage 2 of the city’s Drought Contingency Plan which means mandatory watering restrictions of twice per week.

Water conservation tips follow:

Check sprinkler heads, valves and drip emitters monthly. Make sure heads are aimed correctly, and immediately repair broken heads.

Hold off on hand-washing your car unless necessary.

Use a broom to clear pavement. Do not wash or rinse.

Run faucets only when using them.

Install water-efficient fixtures.