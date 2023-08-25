The drought conditions in the Houston area continue to worsen with the lack of rain and the City of Missouri City will implement mandatory water conservation for certain areas.

According to Missouri City, beginning on Aug. 28, specific areas will be under mandatory or voluntary water conservation. This is due to the independent water systems in these areas are not able to keep up with demand.

The city provided a map of affected areas. If the area is in blue, it is under mandatory conservation. If it is in yellow, then it is under voluntary conservation.

You can also visit their Water Conservation Address Finder to see if your location is affected.

Pursuant to Missouri City Ordinance No. 0-21-30, violation of the mandatory conservation rules can bring misdemeanor charges and a fine of up to $500 per day.

The remainder of the City is strongly encouraged to voluntarily conserve water. If residents can limit water usage now, it will ensure the City maintains enough water for critical domestic, industrial, sanitation, and fire protection usage. An inability to limit water usage could lead to more severe restrictions.