ERCOT issues Conservation Appeal for Thursday; what should you know?

Due to low wind power and high demand, operating reserves for ERCOT are expected to be low for several hours Thursday afternoon into the evening. As a result, ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity use. This is in effect until 10pm Thursday.

All government agencies (including city and county offices) are asked to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time, but forecasts are showing a high potential to enter emergency operations. Help from Texans to conserve electricity use will assist grid reliability.

ERCOT is using additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner. ERCOT is also working with out-of-state Independent System Operators (ISOs) and Market Participants to obtain additional power generation capacity.

Conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours. Energy-saving tips can be found on the TXANS webpage at ercot.com/txans.

If you are experiencing an outage at this time, it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability. Check with your local electric provider for more information.

Why the Request to Reduce Usage?

Extreme Heat. Continued statewide extreme temperatures today.

Record Demand. Texas continues to experience near-record demand due to the heat.

Wind. Wind generation is forecasted to be low this afternoon during peak demand time and does not increase until very late in the evening.

Solar. Solar generation declines into the evening hours, before completely going offline at sunset.

Switchable Capacity. Independent System Operators (ISOs) in other states are going through similar extreme heat conditions and have asked for switchable generation resource capacity back to assist their regions. These switchable generation resources are within the primary control of other ISOs.

Peak Demand

ERCOT set a new, all-time, unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 MW on August 10, 2023.

In 2022, the August peak demand was 78,465 MW.

This summer, ERCOT has set 10 new all-time peak demand records

Last summer, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records with a high of 80,148 MW on July 20.

Consumer Assistance

Public Utility Commission of Texas Hotline: 1-888-782-8477

Stay Updated

Sign up for TXANS notifications on the TXANS webpage.

Android . Download the ERCOT Mobile App for additional notifications: iOS

. Monitor real-time and extended conditions at ercot.com

Subscribe to ERCOT Emergency Alerts which are not sent through TXANS notifications.

Follow ERCOT on Twitter (@ERCOT_ISO), Facebook (Electric Reliability Council of Texas), and LinkedIn (ERCOT).